Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires 1,371 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 77.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at $241,000. WBI Investments Inc. increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.5% in the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 89,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 12,674 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 15.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 22,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 28.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 189,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 41,407 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on IPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Macquarie upped their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.92.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPG opened at $38.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 62.43%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

