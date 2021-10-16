Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Invests $41,000 in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the second quarter worth $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 73.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $298,000. Wealthpoint LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ AAXJ opened at $87.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.77. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $78.25 and a 1 year high of $102.44.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

