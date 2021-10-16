Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Takes $67,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,296,000 after purchasing an additional 119,635 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $65.18 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.69 and a twelve month high of $67.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.00 and a 200 day moving average of $65.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.356 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%.

