BSCPAD Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4.62 Million (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 16th. BSCPAD has a market capitalization of $97.16 million and $4.62 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BSCPAD has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BSCPAD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.34 or 0.00002204 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00068552 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00074760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.18 or 0.00108583 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,031.35 or 1.00141939 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,812.51 or 0.06255669 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00026526 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BSCPAD Coin Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,344,249 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCPAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BSCPAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

