Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Short Interest Up 61.9% in September

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,109,300 shares, a growth of 61.9% from the September 15th total of 1,302,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 137.9 days.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.00. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $3.66.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Budweiser Brewing Company APAC in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, sells, and exports beer primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and other Asia Pacific regions. It offers a portfolio of approximately 50 beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.

