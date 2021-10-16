Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.24% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BZLFY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 2,700.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunzl has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,369.50.

Shares of Bunzl stock opened at $35.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.78. Bunzl has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $37.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

