Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.27

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.27 and last traded at $15.38, with a volume of 5169 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.12.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BNR shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Burning Rock Biotech alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -14.96 and a beta of -1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.13.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.82). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 134.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNR. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $6,918,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 167.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 68,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $613,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 449,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,097,000 after acquiring an additional 183,058 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.