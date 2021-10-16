Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $75.55 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will post sales of $75.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.60 million. Byline Bancorp posted sales of $75.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year sales of $301.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $298.30 million to $304.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $280.75 million, with estimates ranging from $277.80 million to $283.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $79.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 23.85%.

BY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Byline Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Shares of NYSE BY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.34. The stock had a trading volume of 118,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,426. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.24. The firm has a market cap of $918.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.37. Byline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

In other news, Director William G. Kistner bought 2,600 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $66,586.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,618.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $381,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 97,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

