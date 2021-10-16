Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $12.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) will announce $12.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cable One’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $14.55 and the lowest is $10.91. Cable One reported earnings of $10.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year earnings of $53.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $51.43 to $57.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $59.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $54.85 to $64.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CABO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,176.86.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,063.00, for a total transaction of $1,435,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,475 shares of company stock worth $13,192,659 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CABO. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Cable One by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Cable One by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,760.00 on Wednesday. Cable One has a 52-week low of $1,674.35 and a 52-week high of $2,326.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,947.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1,872.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 24.72%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

