Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 115,340 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1,766.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,340 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.11% of Rockwell Automation worth $34,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $37,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.20, for a total value of $840,808.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,146,151.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,496.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,797 shares of company stock worth $5,391,814 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock traded up $4.02 on Friday, reaching $314.20. 379,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,417. The company has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $311.06 and a 200-day moving average of $289.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $230.68 and a one year high of $327.20.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.62.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

