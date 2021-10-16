Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 483,231 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,676,223 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 483,231 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $39,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. 50.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.94.

NYSE:F traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,211,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,589,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.55. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

