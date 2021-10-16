Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 4,559.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 483,395 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.43% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $79,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 243.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In other news, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total value of $944,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,092.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total value of $157,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 57,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,020,481.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,715 shares of company stock valued at $40,941,863. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

Shares of BR opened at $179.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.32 and its 200-day moving average is $165.23. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.68 and a 12-month high of $180.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.