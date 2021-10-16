Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,339 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Accenture were worth $47,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 456.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

NYSE ACN traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $341.82. 2,074,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,942,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $332.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.18. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $212.45 and a 52 week high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Accenture’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,762 shares of company stock worth $1,214,436 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.42.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.