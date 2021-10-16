Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10,469.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,395 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 237,130 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Target were worth $57,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Target by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 609 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 4.9% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 2.8% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Target by 20.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $245.71 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $150.80 and a 52 week high of $267.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Target declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.30.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,759 shares of company stock valued at $30,555,393 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

