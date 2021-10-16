Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3,550.00

Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,550 ($46.38) and last traded at GBX 3,525 ($46.05), with a volume of 44116 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,540 ($46.25).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,399.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,180.69. The stock has a market cap of £1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Get Caledonia Investments alerts:

In other Caledonia Investments news, insider William Wyatt sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,410 ($44.55), for a total transaction of £826,925 ($1,080,382.81).

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.