California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,967 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Waters worth $47,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Waters during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Waters by 66.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Waters during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total value of $515,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total transaction of $1,593,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,553,775.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $344.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $208.81 and a 1-year high of $428.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $390.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.50.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.36 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.64.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

