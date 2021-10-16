California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 41,624 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Yandex worth $45,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Yandex by 17.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,619,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $744,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,808 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Yandex by 5.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,135,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $292,606,000 after purchasing an additional 215,121 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Yandex by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,119,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,433,000 after buying an additional 65,404 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Yandex by 4.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $208,505,000 after buying an additional 143,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Yandex by 8.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,394,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $169,411,000 after buying an additional 195,153 shares in the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ YNDX opened at $76.19 on Friday. Yandex has a one year low of $55.62 and a one year high of $82.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 149.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 4.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Yandex will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on YNDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.50 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Yandex in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yandex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Yandex Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

