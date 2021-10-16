California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,869,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 32,833 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $58,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,126,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $296,285,000 after buying an additional 3,207,782 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $38,571,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 54.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,293,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $20,657,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OXY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.04.

OXY opened at $31.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.22. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $34.57.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.76) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.02%.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

