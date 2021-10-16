California Public Employees Retirement System Has $55.19 Million Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 991,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,950 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of ONEOK worth $55,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 36.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,598,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,956,000 after purchasing an additional 429,527 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 28.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 429,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,751,000 after purchasing an additional 95,787 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,731,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,684,000 after acquiring an additional 469,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $65.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $65.69.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 263.38%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

