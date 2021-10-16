California Public Employees Retirement System Has $61.64 Million Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,810 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Okta worth $61,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Okta by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,355,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Okta by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Okta by 9.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the second quarter worth $1,775,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Okta by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 137,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,717,000 after purchasing an additional 18,890 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OKTA stock opened at $255.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.08 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.56.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Okta from $265.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Okta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.33.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total transaction of $3,205,085.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.61, for a total transaction of $841,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,706 shares of company stock valued at $38,937,939. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

