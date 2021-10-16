California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 28,033 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 447,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,033 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $46,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 196,890 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 388.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 211,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,529,000 after acquiring an additional 168,497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,033 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CZR. KeyCorp raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.86.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $110.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 3.07. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.07 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.