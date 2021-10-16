California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 2,355 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 317,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $53,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,631,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,988,931,000 after purchasing an additional 81,828 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,224,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,733,319,000 after acquiring an additional 149,896 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,785,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,160,000 after acquiring an additional 94,114 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,755,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,645,000 after acquiring an additional 150,950 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,756,000 after acquiring an additional 59,719 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ALNY shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.31.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total value of $6,788,324.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,694,076.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $1,889,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,043 shares of company stock valued at $19,237,561. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $208.56 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.29 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The business had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

