California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,299 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 431,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of TransUnion worth $47,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,354,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,027,191,000 after buying an additional 667,911 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 21.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,346,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,207,000 after purchasing an additional 762,859 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 27.4% during the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,435,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,221,000 after purchasing an additional 739,589 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 27.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,440,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,027,000 after purchasing an additional 526,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 35.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,326,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,398,000 after purchasing an additional 613,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransUnion from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.90.

TRU stock opened at $115.78 on Friday. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $78.02 and a 1-year high of $125.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

In other TransUnion news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,911,865.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $149,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

