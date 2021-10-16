Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of research firms have commented on CWH. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

NYSE:CWH opened at $37.00 on Friday. Camping World has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 3.25.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. Camping World had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 363.49%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Camping World will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently 62.70%.

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $153,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,341,434. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Camping World by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Camping World by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Camping World by 17.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Camping World by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 63,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Camping World by 286.8% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

