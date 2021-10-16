Canaccord Genuity Increases Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Price Target to $37.00

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Evolent Health from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolent Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.60.

Shares of EVH stock opened at $29.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.63 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average of $22.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Evolent Health has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $34.60.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $222.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.97 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evolent Health news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 12,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $283,353.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $432,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,648 shares of company stock worth $3,682,931. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

