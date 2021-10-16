Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.03.

CNQ opened at $42.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $42.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.89.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.3748 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -346.51%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,586,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,017,847,000 after purchasing an additional 24,956,911 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 33.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 29,361,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $907,489,000 after buying an additional 7,331,600 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 90.7% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 12,771,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $463,340,000 after buying an additional 6,072,612 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $124,551,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 25,976.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,245,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,745,000 after buying an additional 3,232,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

