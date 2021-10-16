Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective (down previously from C$14.50) on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.90.

OTCMKTS CFPUF opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.27. Canfor Pulp Products has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

