Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Position Lessened by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 53,058 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.25% of Cara Therapeutics worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CARA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3,982.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 67.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CARA. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

In other news, CFO Thomas Charles Reilly sold 1,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $28,144.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $54,627.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,222.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,028 shares of company stock valued at $536,998 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CARA opened at $13.16 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $29.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.18 million, a PE ratio of 82.26 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.71.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

