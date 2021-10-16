Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

CARR stock opened at $53.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 739,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,224,000 after acquiring an additional 23,422 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 113.8% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 21,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 11,286 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 41,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 5.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

