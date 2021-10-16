Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) had its price objective dropped by Raymond James from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 34.77% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ TAST opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $190.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.72. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.11.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $424.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.94 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 44.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

