Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Shares Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARS. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its position in Cars.com by 28.1% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,693,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 12,600.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 694,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 689,270 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,237,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,876,000 after purchasing an additional 412,315 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at $4,634,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Cars.com alerts:

CARS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In related news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $100,871.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. Cars.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $15.71. The company has a market capitalization of $844.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.14 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.17.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). Cars.com had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.