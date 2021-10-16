Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of CSIOY opened at $145.89 on Tuesday. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $140.25 and a 12-month high of $202.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.24.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $542.45 million during the quarter.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of watches and personal electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Systems Equipment, and Others. The Consumer segment provides watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, and electronic musical instruments.

