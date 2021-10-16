Casper (CSPR) Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last Week

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. In the last week, Casper has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $277.17 million and approximately $25.61 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Casper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00070257 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00074686 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.31 or 0.00110845 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,795.70 or 1.00122389 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,864.20 or 0.06363816 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00027261 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,412,074,535 coins and its circulating supply is 2,375,516,390 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.