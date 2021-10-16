CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Director Sells $71,043.00 in Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $71,043.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CBZ stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $278.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,977,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,906,000 after acquiring an additional 174,591 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 308.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 35,576 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 837,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,369,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,727,000 after acquiring an additional 46,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

