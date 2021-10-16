Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.21). Central Garden & Pet reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 208%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.27 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

CENT opened at $49.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.85. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $62.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

In other news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $103,946.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Myers acquired 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.15 per share, with a total value of $100,106.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 34.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 9.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 17.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

