Centrifuge (CFG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.70 Million

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.00 or 0.00003264 BTC on exchanges. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $217.34 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00069009 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00074969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.21 or 0.00108185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,203.84 or 0.99999359 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,828.31 or 0.06254982 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00025977 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 108,781,302 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.