Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.79.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $403.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $426.62 and a 200-day moving average of $375.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $219.79 and a 52-week high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.79, for a total value of $4,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,299,615.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $4,989,731.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,673,320. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,186,831,000 after purchasing an additional 754,558 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $946,406,000 after purchasing an additional 527,728 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,387,000 after purchasing an additional 748,211 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,715,000 after purchasing an additional 329,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,438,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $532,096,000 after purchasing an additional 59,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

