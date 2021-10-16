Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.79.
Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $403.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $426.62 and a 200-day moving average of $375.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $219.79 and a 52-week high of $460.21.
In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.79, for a total value of $4,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,299,615.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $4,989,731.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,673,320. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,186,831,000 after purchasing an additional 754,558 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $946,406,000 after purchasing an additional 527,728 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,387,000 after purchasing an additional 748,211 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,715,000 after purchasing an additional 329,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,438,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $532,096,000 after purchasing an additional 59,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.
About Charles River Laboratories International
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.
