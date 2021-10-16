Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $725.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $825.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CHTR. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Charter Communications from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $788.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Truist boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities raised Charter Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $818.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $699.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $765.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $715.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $572.46 and a 1 year high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,866,000 after buying an additional 991,782 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 38.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,459,000 after purchasing an additional 542,862 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 15.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,076,000 after purchasing an additional 321,647 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 103.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 295,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altarock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 16.7% during the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,204,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,996,000 after purchasing an additional 172,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

