Cheuvreux Initiates Coverage on BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

Equities researchers at Cheuvreux began coverage on shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BAESY. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on BAE Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BAE Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of BAESY opened at $33.36 on Thursday. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $33.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in BAE Systems by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,185,000 after buying an additional 42,282 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,456,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in BAE Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 96,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in BAE Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in BAE Systems by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

