China Medical System Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHSYF) Short Interest Up 58.3% in September

China Medical System Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHSYF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,544,600 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the September 15th total of 2,239,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

CHSYF remained flat at $$2.15 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2.28. China Medical System has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.76.

China Medical System Company Profile

China Medical System Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, markets, and promotes pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China. It offers products under the direct and agency networks. The company's products include Plendil for the treatment of hypertension and stable angina pectoris; XinHuoSu for the treatment of acute heart failure; Deanxit for the treating mild-to-moderate depression, anxiety, and psychosomatic affections; Ursofalk for the treatment of cholesterol gallstones in the gallbladder, cholestatic liver disease, and biliary reflux gastritis; Salofalk for treating Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn's disease; Bioflor for the treatment of diarrhea; Combizym for dyspepsia; Augentropfen Stulln Mono eye drops to treat senile macula degeneration and asthenopia; and Hirudoid for blunt traumata with or without hematomas and superficial phlebitis insofar.

