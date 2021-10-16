China Medical System Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHSYF) Short Interest Up 58.3% in September

China Medical System Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHSYF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,544,600 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the September 15th total of 2,239,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
CHSYF remained flat at $$2.15 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2.28. China Medical System has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.76.
China Medical System Company Profile
Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for China Medical System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Medical System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.