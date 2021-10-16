China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Short Interest Down 44.0% in September

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the September 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Merchants Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

China Merchants Bank stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.26. The company had a trading volume of 12,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,541. The stock has a market cap of $208.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.82. China Merchants Bank has a 1 year low of $25.93 and a 1 year high of $46.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.90 and a 200 day moving average of $41.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 25.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that China Merchants Bank will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

China Merchants Bank Company Profile

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

