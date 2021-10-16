Christopher John Perry Sells 902 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) President Christopher John Perry sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $162,369.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher John Perry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total value of $157,563.00.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $179.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.68 and a 52-week high of $180.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.23. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.23%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BR. Raymond James upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

