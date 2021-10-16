CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Short Interest Up 98.1% in September

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 482,600 shares, an increase of 98.1% from the September 15th total of 243,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.2 days.

CIXX traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $21.63. The company had a trading volume of 37,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,706. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.30. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. CI Financial has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $21.71.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CI Financial will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

CIXX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upgraded shares of CI Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in CI Financial by 24,166.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 72,500 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP grew its position in CI Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,182,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CI Financial by 96.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 49,554 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in CI Financial by 25.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,823,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,499,000 after acquiring an additional 373,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in CI Financial by 19.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 791,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,550,000 after acquiring an additional 127,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

