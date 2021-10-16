CIBC Increases Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$52.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price objective lifted by analysts at CIBC from C$43.00 to C$52.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aritzia in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Aritzia and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Aritzia has a one year low of C$19.44 and a one year high of C$48.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.71.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$246.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$234.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aritzia will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.05, for a total value of C$700,948.00.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

