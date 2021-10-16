CIBC Increases Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target to C$16.00

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FRHLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.85.

Shares of FRHLF opened at $9.36 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.4731 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

