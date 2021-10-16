CIBC Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI)

CIBC reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$9.00 target price on the stock.

FVI has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.34.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of C$4.71 and a 52 week high of C$12.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$148.09 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.6088447 EPS for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.