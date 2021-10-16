Cim Investment Management Inc. Sells 27,244 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Cim Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,244 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 509.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Shares of COTY opened at $7.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 2.51. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.76.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.