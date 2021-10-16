Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CINEMARK HOLDINGS Is a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry.Cinemark operates 408 theatres and 4,657 screens in 38 states in the United States and internationally in 12 countries, mainly in Mexico, South and Central America. “

Get Cinemark alerts:

CNK has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $20.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average is $19.69.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.98 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 135.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3174.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.45) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 24.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,393 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 67.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,504,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,665 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cinemark in the first quarter worth approximately $24,292,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cinemark by 33.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,180,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cinemark by 297.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,452,000 after purchasing an additional 823,177 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cinemark (CNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.