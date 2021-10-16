Citigroup Inc. Has $357,000 Stock Position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 440.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,873 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The Manitowoc were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the second quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in The Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in The Manitowoc by 2,892.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Manitowoc in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in The Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTW stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $685.05 million, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.44. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.51. The Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $463.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.74 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Manitowoc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on The Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

