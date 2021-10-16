Citigroup Inc. Increases Holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Resources Connection during the first quarter valued at $42,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 10.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 3.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 304,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 10,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Resources Connection from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of RGP stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.92. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $19.44. The firm has a market cap of $584.42 million, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $183.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In other news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $544,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

